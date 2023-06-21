Christopher A. Loiselle

 Illinois State Police

MORRIS — A Kankakee man already in Kankakee County jail charged with intimidation, grooming and cyberstalking was recently indicted in Grundy County on the charge of unlawful transmission of obscene messages.

Christopher A. Loiselle, 34, was arrested last month by Illinois State Police investigators in the Kankakee County case. His bond was set at $1 million by a Kankakee County judge.

Loiselle is accused of being in the Grundy County area between Feb. 9 and March 13, 2023.

