ROCHESTER, Ind. — A Kankakee man connected with the December 2021 shooting that killed one Bradley police officer and injured another agreed to plead guilty to charges in Indiana last month.

According to Fulton County, Ind., court records, Joshua J. Adams, 27, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty March 27 to assisting a criminal who committed a murder — the man charged in the murder, Darius Sullivan, is awaiting trial.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley are both charged with first-degree murder in Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder of Sgt. Tyler Bailey during the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

