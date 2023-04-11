...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
ROCHESTER, Ind. — A Kankakee man connected with the December 2021 shooting that killed one Bradley police officer and injured another agreed to plead guilty to charges in Indiana last month.
According to Fulton County, Ind., court records, Joshua J. Adams, 27, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty March 27 to assisting a criminal who committed a murder — the man charged in the murder, Darius Sullivan, is awaiting trial.
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley are both charged with first-degree murder in Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder of Sgt. Tyler Bailey during the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
During Adams’ sentencing, it was revealed police in Indiana recovered Rittmanic’s service weapon after officers apprehended Adams and 21-year-old Bryce J. Baker, of Bradley, after a vehicle pursuit in Rochester on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a story in Indiana’s The Rochester Sentinel.
At 3:30 a.m. that day, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Utter tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Madison Street. Utter reports in court records the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit continued on 18th Street and to Lake Manitou, where it came to a dead end when the vehicle skidded to a stop at a seawall and Adams and Baker fled on foot, according to The Sentinel story.
After Adams and Baker were taken into custody, officers found a bag of marijuana in the lake and a handgun wrapped in a hand towel just offshore. That handgun was determined to be Rittmanic’s service weapon, The Sentinel story said.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said at Harris’ bond hearing in January 2022 that Sullivan took Rittmanic’s weapon after he had shot her once. Rowe said officials believe Sullivan fired two more shots into Rittmanic using her weapon, mortally wounding her.
Bailey returned home from medical care about 11 months after the shooting.
Police in Indiana were able to locate where Sullivan was hiding, following the arrests of Adams and Baker.
Adams was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of the sentence suspended. After he is released from prison, he will serve three years of probation.
With the plea agreement, charges of theft of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
Before the judge pronouncing the sentence, Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, addressed the court, according to The Sentinel story.
“Never in my life have I felt such anger or rage for another person,” Stua-Rittmanic was quoted as saying in The Sentinel story, calling into question Adams’ actions, the people he surrounded himself with and his disrespect for the law.
“Why would you aid a killer?” she asked. “What were you doing with your life that put you in the path of killers?”
According to The Sentinel story, Stua-Rittmanic promised Adams she would be present at every stage of his incarceration to continue explaining why he belongs in prison.
When offered, Adams declined to address the court, The Sentinel story said.
OTHERS CONNECTED
• Baker agreed to plead guilty in July to assisting a criminal who committed a murder in Fulton County, Ind., court.
Baker was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended. After his release, he will be on probation for three years.
• Xandria Harris’ brother, Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, was arrested and charged in October 2022 with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive, both Class 4 felonies.
• Last October, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] Zone 3 officials arrested Jaron M. Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, on 12 charges related to buying and selling firearms.
One of the guns allegedly sold by Shannon was used in the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.
The charges against Shannon include one felony count of unlawful purchase of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful sale of a firearm [Class 2 felony] and 10 misdemeanor counts of failure to keep records of transfer of a firearm, according to the information sheet filed by Rowe.
The three counts of unlawful sale of a firearm came from Shannon buying two firearms for a juvenile on or about May 2, 2022, according to ISP. Federal and Illinois law prohibit minors from possessing firearms or having a valid Firearm’s Owner Identification Card.
Shannon’s next court date is May 23, according to Kankakee court records.
• There is a Newton County, Ind., arrest warrant for Nichelle Newton-Carroll. She is charged with giving false information. Newton-Carroll is Sullivan’s mother, Rowe said.
• A man has been released pending further investigation.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.