Cops & Courts

JOLIET — The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash in Will County causing the deaths of a father and son from Kankakee earlier this year has been indicted.

On Thursday, Dale Guttendorf, of Kankakee, was charged by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of reckless homicide, one each for the deaths of Andrew J. Adams, 47, and his son, Andrew D. Adams, 30.

A third count charges Guttendorf with improper lane usage.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.