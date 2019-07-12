KANKAKEE — Alan Nottke, of Kankakee, was found guilty by a Kankakee County jury of being an armed habitual criminal on Wednesday.
According to Rowe, the 36-year-old Nottke was charged as an armed habitual criminal because he has prior convictions for residential burglary, delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and felon in possession of a firearm.
Armed habitual criminal is a Class X offense, which carries a prison sentencing range of six to 30 years.
“We had the option to proceed on the lesser offenses of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon or a drug possession charge,” Rowe said. “The defendant’s ever-growing criminal background, which also includes felony domestic battery and other offenses, is why we decided to opt for the more serious charge of armed habitual criminal which carries the longest possible prison sentence.”
The case stems from an incident that occurred on June 22, 2018.
An Illinois State Police District 21 trooper stopped Nottke for a traffic violation. During a pat down of Nottke, the trooper found a gun holster on him. Nottke is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the trooper found a loaded 9 mm pistol as well as 9.7 grams of methamphetamine.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Clyde Guilamo and Mark Laws prosecuted the case. Attorney John Ridge represented Nottke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!