Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Marquise Sabbs, 20, of Kankakee, was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in Kankakee County court on Friday.
Sabbs was one of three suspects arrested for shooting two juveniles in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue in August 2017. The victims were 12 and 17 years old at the time.
The other two suspects, Lupe Torres and Hernan Carmona, both of Kankakee, each agreed to plead guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery.
Torres pleaded guilty in March 2018 to nine years on the two charges.
Carmona, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to eight years on the two charges with credit for time served. He was charged as an adult based on state sentencing guidelines.
Sabbs is facing 12 to 60 years in prison. His next court date is March 4.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Dan Reedy and Mark Laws prosecuted the case. Sabbs was represented by Kankakee attorney John Ridge.
