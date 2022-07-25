Lincoln Avenue shooting

Police investigate an apparent drive-by shooting in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee in September 2019. No one was injured, and Ruben Carmona, of Kankakee, was arrested.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Ruben A. Carmona, of Kankakee, was found guilty for his role in a 2019 drive-by shooting in which a Kankakee school bus with students aboard was caught in the gunfire.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced her decision Friday after listening to testimony during Carmona’s bench trial.

The 21-year-old Carmona will be sentenced later this year for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Sentencing guidelines for the Class X felony range from six to 30 years.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

