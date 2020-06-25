KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man has been arrested on weapon charges following an investigation of the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Nelson J. Brown, 26, Kankakee, was arrested Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.
At 5:12 p.m. Monday, KAMEG agents served a search warrant at Brown’s residence and seized a 9-mm handgun. Brown is currently in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!