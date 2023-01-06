Noah C Cox photo

Noah C. Cox

 Courtesy of Illinois State Police

KANKAKEE — A 22-year-old Kankakee man has been arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Noah C. Cox was charged Wednesday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with three counts of possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Cox’s bond at $25,000.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

