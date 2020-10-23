KANKAKEE — Isiah M. Saulsberry was arrested on Tuesday by Kankakee police and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm for a shooting in July that left one man injured.
According to police, Saulsberry, 23, was a passenger in a vehicle. He is accused of shooting at occupants in another vehicle in the area of North Entrance Avenue and West Williams Street at 7:25 p.m., July 10.
The 30-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was struck. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
A judge set Saulsberry’s bond at $200,000.
