John Magee Jr photo

John Magee Jr.

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police made an arrest in the 2014 homicide of DeArrion Harris, of Kankakee.

On Wednesday, John Magee Jr., 55, of Kankakee, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

A Kankakee County judge set Magee’s bond at $2 million.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you