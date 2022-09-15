KANKAKEE — Kankakee police made an arrest in the 2014 homicide of DeArrion Harris, of Kankakee.
On Wednesday, John Magee Jr., 55, of Kankakee, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
A Kankakee County judge set Magee’s bond at $2 million.
On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued by a Kankakee County judge. Magee was arrested Tuesday.
On Nov. 14, 2014, the 26-year-old Harris was shot multiple times inside an apartment building in the 500 block of North Harrison Avenue.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office and Kankakee Police Department reviewed and reopened the case this summer, according to a press release.
“Although it took time to bring this case to a conclusion, detectives always believed this case would be solved,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said in the release.
“Investigators are always looking back on older cases to see if evidence can further be examined or persons involved remember a small piece of information that can reignite an investigation.”
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe stated in the release the Kankakee Police Department and its detectives never gave up on solving this murder.
“Thanks to the efforts of those officers and EMTs first on scene, the investigation by detectives, the work of our Kankakee County Coroner’s office, and the cooperation of civilian and law enforcement witnesses, an arrest was able to be made and charges filed,” Rowe said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
