KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man injured in an October 2017 shooting was arrested by Kankakee police in regards to the shooting and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a fire arm on Thursday.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said Cassius C. Johnson, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 2017 case. Police were investigating a theft in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
A Kankakee County judge set Johnson’s bond at $50,000 on Friday.
On Oct. 9, 2017, an officer heard shots fired in the area of 700 block of North Indiana Avenue. Johnson was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.
A check of the area found a revolver inside a barbecue grill.
Kosman said analysis of forensic evidence collected from Johnson led to his arrest on Thursday.
— Daily Journal staff report
