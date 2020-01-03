Weather Alert

...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADWAYS THIS MORNING... SNOWFALL RATES WILL CONTINUE TO DIMINISH THIS MORNING, ALTHOUGH POCKETS OF BRIEFLY MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL BE CAPABLE OF RESULTING IN QUICKLY VARYING AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES. OVERNIGHT SNOWFALL HAS RESULTED IN SNOW OR SLUSH COVERED ROADWAYS. AS A RESULT, MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS AND TO BE PREPARED FOR SLICK ROADWAYS THIS MORNING. WHEN DRIVING ON SNOW COVERED ROADS, REDUCE SPEED AND INCREASE FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.