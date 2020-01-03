KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Qushwan V. Houston, 25, of Kankakee, and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault on Wednesday.
The charge against Houston stems from an incident with a girl under the age of 13 in 2018.
Houston is currently on 24-months probation after pleading guilty in September 2019 to felony patronizing a prostitute. He was arrested on that charge in December 2016.
Circuit Judge Clark Erickson set Houston’s bond at $250,000.— Daily Journal staff report
