KANKAKEE — Gus Robinson Jr., 37, of Kankakee, was arrested Monday by Kankakee police on the charge of aggravated assault in a public place.
According to a police report, at approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Rosewood Avenue in reference to a subject with a gun.
The caller and a witness said that they had been informed by their nephews that a subject they knew to be Robinson had displayed a firearm at them in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue after they accidentally threw a football in Robinson’s direction, the report said.
The boys said Robinson became irate and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun from his book bag and made comments before placing the handgun in his waistband, according to the report.
The boys observed Robinson walking in the 600 block of South Rosewood Avenue.
The person who called police said she got out of her vehicle, at which time Robinson brandished a handgun from his waistband, police said.
The woman and a man told police they attempted to talk to Robinson about the incident. Robinson was on the front porch of a house when he pointed the handgun in the direction of the man, the report said, and went into the house.
Police said they were allowed into the house by the owner, who told them Robinson was in the basement.
Robinson told police that the handgun was fake and directed officers’ attention to a black airsoft gun laying on a kitchen table, according to the report.
A Kankakee County judge set Robinson’s bond at $50,000.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.