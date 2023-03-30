Cops

KANKAKEE — Gus Robinson Jr., 37, of Kankakee, was arrested Monday by Kankakee police on the charge of aggravated assault in a public place.

According to a police report, at approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Rosewood Avenue in reference to a subject with a gun.

The caller and a witness said that they had been informed by their nephews that a subject they knew to be Robinson had displayed a firearm at them in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue after they accidentally threw a football in Robinson’s direction, the report said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

