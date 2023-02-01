Levi Cordova photo

Levi Cordova

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — A 31-year-old Kankakee man has been arrested on government property damage charges and is suspected of painting graffiti on numerous area properties.

Levi Cordova, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Sunday on charges of criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 4 felony, and criminal defacement of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a police report, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer was advised of an individual causing damage to the viaduct area of South East Avenue and East Water Street by spray painting the cement walls.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

