KANKAKEE — A 31-year-old Kankakee man has been arrested on government property damage charges and is suspected of painting graffiti on numerous area properties.
Levi Cordova, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Sunday on charges of criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 4 felony, and criminal defacement of property, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a police report, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer was advised of an individual causing damage to the viaduct area of South East Avenue and East Water Street by spray painting the cement walls.
The officer was advised while in the area that the individual, later identified by police as Cordova, had walked into a business in the 1000 block of South East Avenue.
Two officers walked into the business and spoke to the owner, who told them the suspect had walked in by himself and had thrown a can of spray paint in the trash.
Cordova was taken into custody and the can of spray paint was taken into evidence, police said.
“Cordova is a suspect of many of the recent graffiti vandalism throughout [Kankakee] county in the past several weeks in which the painter identifies as ‘Blunt Gang,’” police wrote in the report.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Tuesday officers have investigated reports of graffiti being spray painted at Splash Valley Aquatic Center and River Road Park, among other locations.
“Our officers have been working on this for the past week and a half,” Passwater said. “This was some good police work and being at the right place and the right time.
“This costs people a lot of money to get this cleaned up,” Passwater said.
Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies said they have investigated graffiti incidents at the former JJ Ruffles Lounge and the former Gas Depot, both south of Kankakee on U.S. Route 45/52; Perry Farm in Bourbonnais Township; a road sign on 5000E Road; a church along Illinois Route 102; Diversatech campus in Manteno and Shannon Bayou in Aroma Park.
A Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney said Tuesday the investigation continues.
A Kankakee County judge released Cordova on a $25,000 recognizance bond Tuesday.
