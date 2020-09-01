KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was arrested after police say he left a threatening message for Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
Steven James, 54, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday by Kankakee police and charged with threatening a public official.
James left a threatening message on the mayor’s office phone on Friday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said.
James has had prior encounters with the mayor, Hamer said.
“I was yelling and screaming at her. I never meant I was going to hurt someone,” James said during his bond hearing Monday before Judge Clark Erickson.
“I was upset with one of her policies,” he said. “I am not a threat.”
Hamer said James has a 2003 federal conviction for threatening an official.
Erickson set James’ bail at $35,000. James is to have no contact with Wells-Armstrong until the case is resolved. His next court date is Sept. 24.
A Class 3 felony, a charge of threatening a public official carries three to seven years in prison.
Erickson granted Hamer’s motion for a special prosecutor to be appointed.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said James has left him “disturbing voicemails which I maintain records of to this day.”
“I did not file charges against him, but as a result, we have sought appointment of a special prosecutor in his other pending cases. Due to that same conflict, we are requesting appointment of the appellate prosecutor’s office once again. It’s the right thing to do to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”
James has two other cases pending in Kankakee County in which special prosecutors have been appointed.
In September 2017, James was arrested by Kankakee police on charges of two counts of felony aggravated battery. He is represented by the public defender’s office.
The other case originated in 2018 when James was charged with phone and electronic harassment and disorderly conduct. He is representing himself in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!