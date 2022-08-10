KANKAKEE — The Tri-County Auto Task Force arrested Billy T. Roof III, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle and theft on Aug. 4.
According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department report, a deputy took a report Aug. 4 from the owner of a vehicle that recently broke down at 8000W Road and Illinois Route 17.
He said he received a call from the tow company he hired. They said they could not locate the vehicle.
The deputy contacted Illinois State Police in regard to if they had the vehicle towed. They said they did not, according to the report.
When checking the area, the deputy located a vehicle with three men stopped on 8000W Road, about a half-mile north of Illinois Route 17. The vehicle was towing a vehicle that matched the description of the missing vehicle as well as a four wheeler, the report said.
Roof told the deputy he and the other two men were told to come tow the vehicle by its owner. When asked if they knew the owner, they said they did not, the report said.
The deputy talked with the vehicle’s owner. He said he did not know the men and had not authorized them to be towing his vehicle, the report said.
A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Roof’s bond at $50,000 on Monday.
The other two men were released pending further investigation, police said.
Roof was out on bond for a 2021 case in Iroquois County.
Roof and Ryan D. Morrow, 37, of Tallula, Ill., were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and concealing the death of Nashville, Ill., man whose body was found in a fuel tanker on June 4, 2021 near Buckley in Iroquois County.
The body of 29-year-old Garrett Meyer was discovered after two truck drivers noticed the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly during unloading. The stolen vehicle belonged to Meyer.
Nashville is located more than 240 miles from Kankakee in southern Illinois.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
