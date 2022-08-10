Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — The Tri-County Auto Task Force arrested Billy T. Roof III, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle and theft on Aug. 4.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department report, a deputy took a report Aug. 4 from the owner of a vehicle that recently broke down at 8000W Road and Illinois Route 17.

He said he received a call from the tow company he hired. They said they could not locate the vehicle.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

