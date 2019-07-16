Jonquae Winston, of Kankakee, was arrested by Chicago police for attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on Friday.
According to media reports, the 30-year-old Winston is accused of opening a door to a parked van in which a man and a woman were having sex in South Chicago.
Winston demanded the couple give him everything. When they said they didn’t have any money, Winston went through the woman’s purse and found a revolver.
Winston dragged the man out of the van and fired off three shots that nearly hit the man. Winston is then accused of beating the man with the butt end of the revolver. The two men then began to fight.
Officers patrolling in the area heard the gunshots and broke up the fight. They arrested Winston.
The injured man was treated at South Shore Hospital.
A judge denied bail for Winston.
During the hearing, a prosecutor said Winston was convicted of a 2007 aggravated robbery in Kankakee County. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
