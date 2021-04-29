KANKAKEE — A gas station in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street was robbed by a male subject at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Kankakee police said officers responded to an armed robbery at the station. They learned a male subject wearing a black hoodie displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.
The clerk complied and the subject ran from the store.
The offender’s description is similar to the subject of an April 18 armed robbery reported at a store located in the 800 block of West Jeffery Street.
In that incident, the offender is believed to have fled in a white car.
Anyone with information should contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
