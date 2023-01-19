Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 4
From left, Breanna R. Banks, Jeremiah Williamson, Ivan A. Simmons.
BOURBONNAIS — Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Bourbonnais early Wednesday.
Taken into custody were Breanna R. Banks, 19, of Harvey; Jeremiah Williamson, 19, of Chicago, and Ivan A. Simmons, 18, of Bolingbrook.
In a news release, sheriff’s police said just before 2 a.m., deputies were advised of a vehicle that had driven away from Illinois State Police near Gilman in Iroquois County and was believed to be traveling north on Interstate 57.
Near the 309-mile marker, sheriff’s deputies observed the vehicle continuing north while driving erratically, the sheriff’s release said.
The vehicle, which police later determined to be stolen out of Chicago, exited the interstate at the 318-mile marker (6000N Road-Bourbonnais Parkway exit) and went west (in opposing lanes of traffic) as deputies attempted to stop it, according to the sheriff’s release.
After one of the vehicle’s tires blew out, the vehicle eventually became stuck in the mud in the middle of a farm field and stopped, which subsequently resulted in four occupants running away from the vehicle, the sheriff’s release said.
Sheriff’s deputies took three of the four occupants into custody. The fourth remains at large as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s release.
Banks and Williamson were arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Simmons was booked on a Will County warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing identification and resisting arrest.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.