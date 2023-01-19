BOURBONNAIS — Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Bourbonnais early Wednesday.

Taken into custody were Breanna R. Banks, 19, of Harvey; Jeremiah Williamson, 19, of Chicago, and Ivan A. Simmons, 18, of Bolingbrook.

In a news release, sheriff’s police said just before 2 a.m., deputies were advised of a vehicle that had driven away from Illinois State Police near Gilman in Iroquois County and was believed to be traveling north on Interstate 57.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

