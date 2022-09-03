KANKAKEE — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week in regard to the Aug. 26, 2021 shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse in which two men were killed and another man was shot and seriously wounded.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kankakee, members of its police department, the Kankakee County sheriff and officers of the department.

The lawsuit argues that the defendants were “willful and wanton through a course of actions or omissions which showed an indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

