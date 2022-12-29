SAFE-T Act hearings (judge rules)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments on Dec. 20 in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions and ruled it unconstitutional on Dec. 28.

 Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — A portion of the heavily-debated Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — has been ruled as unconstitutional, wrote Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit Thomas W. Cunnington.

The late Wednesday decision by the Kankakee County-based judge came just two days before the Pretrial Fairness Act was set to go into effect across Illinois.

Cunnington’s ruling upheld the other provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

