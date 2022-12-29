KANKAKEE — A portion of the heavily-debated Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — has been ruled as unconstitutional, wrote Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit Thomas W. Cunnington.
The late Wednesday decision by the Kankakee County-based judge came just two days before the Pretrial Fairness Act was set to go into effect across Illinois.
Cunnington’s ruling upheld the other provisions of the SAFE-T Act.
The portions of the law struck down by Cunnington will now likely be brought before the Illinois Supreme Court as state leadership have vowed to appeal Cunnington's ruling.
Ending the current cash bail system was one of several provisions in the Pretrial Fairness Act.
“Today’s ruling affirms that we are still a government of the people, and that the Constitutional protections afforded to the citizens of Illinois — most importantly the right to exercise our voice with our vote — are inalienable,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a news release issued moments after Cunnington's decision was made public.
Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey filed a lawsuit in September arguing the act was unconstitutional.
"I was proud to stand alongside Jim during the process," Downey said in a statement sent via text message.
"Not because of politics but because it was the right thing to do for the citizens of Kankakee County and the citizens of the state of Illinois," Downey said.
Named as defendants in the suit were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.
“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act,” Pritzker said in a release.
“The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail.
“I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement, the court’s opinion does not disturb other portions of the SAFE-T Act that have been in effect for more than a year.
“Although the court’s decision is binding in the 64 cases that were consolidated in Kankakee County, it is important to note that it is not binding in any other case, including those involving criminal defendants in any of the state’s 102 counties,” Raoul said in the statement.
“To definitively resolve this challenge to the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act, Governor Pritzker, the legislative leaders named in the consolidated cases and I intend to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where we will ask the court to reverse the circuit court’s decision."
During a Dec. 20 hearing held before Cunnington at the Kankakee County courthouse, Rowe argued the SAFE-T Act bill was passed during a lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly. Legislators had only an hour to read the 765-page bill before voting.
The legislative action denied the state’s residents a chance to comment and provide input, Rowe said.
“It [SAFE-T Act] amended the State Constitution and eroded the constitutional protections of the Victim Rights Act, all while disenfranchising the people of their Constitutional right to vote on such reforms,” Rowe said.
“The people of Illinois deserve better than that, and today’s [Wednesday] verdict condemns the Act for exactly what it is: unconstitutional.”
Rowe and the state’s attorneys of 65 of the state’s 102 counties filed suit earlier this year arguing that the SAFE-T Act needed to be approved by the voters because it was amending the Illinois constitution.
According to his ruling, Cunnington held the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional on the basis that it violates the Separation of Powers clause, violates the Victim Rights Act, and unconstitutionally amends Article I Section 9 of the Constitution because the voters were denied their right to vote on such amendments.
"It is important to note that the Illinois Constitution is not a grant, but a limitation on legislative power," Cunnington said in his ruling.
"If a statute is unconstitutional, this court is obligated to declare it invalid. This duty cannot be evaded or neglected, no matter how desirable or beneficial the legislation may appear to be."
According to Rowe, Cunnington found that “had the Legislature wanted to change the provisions in the Constitution regarding eliminating monetary … they should have submitted the question on the ballot to the electorate at a general election.”
He further stated that the legislature’s action in violation of Separation of Powers “stripped away” the court’s ability to ensure the safety of the victim and victim’s family.
Rowe said the immediate effect of Cunnington’s decision is that the pretrial release provisions and bail reform will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were party to the lawsuit, including Kankakee, Will, Ford, Grundy and Livingston counties.
In October, the Illinois Supreme Court consolidated those lawsuits into the one filed by Rowe back in September.
The Supreme Court named Rowe, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.
The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Pritzker in February 2021.
At the time of the bill’s signing, members of the Black Caucus countered claims against the bill’s transparency. They said nine subject matter hearings were held by the caucus in state Senate committees between September and November of 2020.
During the hearings, lawmakers from both parties, law enforcement, judges, state’s attorneys, legal experts, representatives of the court, the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office hashed out many of the issues that became provisions in the bill.
The offices of the governor and attorney general held working meetings over several months starting in July 2020 with representatives from both chambers and parties, Fraternal Order of Police groups, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
