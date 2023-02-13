KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge has ruled that a registered sex offender, Elkanah Asher, 35, is a sexually violent person, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced in a news release Friday.

Associate Judge Kara Bartucci ordered Asher be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services. Asher returned to the IDHS Treatment and Detention Facility in Rushville, where he has been since 2020, according to the release.

“I am pleased with the judge’s decision,” Raoul said in the release. “This offender has demonstrated that he is a significant risk to women and children, and this ruling will prevent him from being able to harm others.”

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

