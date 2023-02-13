...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge has ruled that a registered sex offender, Elkanah Asher, 35, is a sexually violent person, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced in a news release Friday.
Associate Judge Kara Bartucci ordered Asher be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services. Asher returned to the IDHS Treatment and Detention Facility in Rushville, where he has been since 2020, according to the release.
“I am pleased with the judge’s decision,” Raoul said in the release. “This offender has demonstrated that he is a significant risk to women and children, and this ruling will prevent him from being able to harm others.”
In 2018, Asher was sentenced in Kankakee County court to five years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse against an 11-year-old girl. In 2009, he was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to the release.
Asher has also pleaded guilty to charges related to his harassment of women, the release said.
In 2005, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for pursuing a female driver and her female passenger with his vehicle and attempting to sideswipe the car, and, in 2015, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for repeatedly harassing a woman at her workplace, according to the release.
In 2016, Asher was convicted of a hate crime and sentenced to one year in prison for making racist threats against a Black woman and throwing a beer can at her. This occurred while Asher was on conditional discharge for his 2015 disorderly conduct offense, the release said.
To be committed under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, a person must have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder, the release said.
The Attorney General’s office must also prove that the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody, the release said.
Once committed to IDHS, offenders are re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person, according to the release.
Assistant Attorneys General James Orescanin and Jennifer Zyznar handled the case, the release said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
