KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee and its police department are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the deaths of two Kankakee 15-year-olds in the past eight months.
No arrests have been made in the shootings of Davarion Jones on July 6, 2021, and Termaine Wilson on Feb. 17, Kankakee police said.
“Those persons responsible for these crimes represent an ongoing threat to the safety of our community,” Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
He previously told the Daily Journal that one of the biggest problems facing law enforcement in curbing violence is a code of silence.
In order for police to solve crimes and criminals to be brought to justice, it requires cooperation from witnesses, he said.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe echoed Passwater’s concerns about the lack of witness participation as compared to a decade ago and how it’s helped criminals go free.
“The community helped solve cases,” Rowe said. “That doesn’t happen as much now.”
As proof, Rowe pointed to the fact that of the 11 homicides recorded in the city of Kankakee in 2021, only five led to arrest.
With the unusual offer of a reward, it seems clear that the city does not want that trend to continue.
Teens killed
At 3:51 p.m. July 6, 2020, Jones and several other teenagers were standing near a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street in Kankakee when a lone gunman approached them and shot into the group, killing Jones. The gunman then ran east into the alley.
At 2:29 a.m. Feb. 17, Wilson was on a couch inside a residence in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue when a gunman fired into the residence from the street, killing Wilson. The gunman then fled.
If you have information or know someone who may have information, call Kankakee Police Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may provide information through the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
