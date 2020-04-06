By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police have arrested Olivia D. Leonard, 28, of Kankakee, on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police said at 11:30 p.m. Friday they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Duane Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located two women who were involved in an argument and a handgun in a vehicle.
One of the woman said the other sprayed mace in her face and then shot at her with the handgun. A spent shell casing was found at the scene.
A judge set Leonard’s bond at $5,000 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!