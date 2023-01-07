Cops

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Thursday, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) agents conducted a warrant sweep with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, the Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant sweep included two search warrant executions, based on KAMEG investigations.

