WATSEKA — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents seized 233 cannabis sativa plants at a rural Watseka home on Monday.
Richard D. Davis, of rural Watseka, was arrested and charged by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful production of cannabis sativa plants.
The plants were part of an indoor cannabis grow operation with a street value of $230,000, according to KAMEG Director Christopher Koerner.
KAMEG agents with assistance from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for 2029 East 2300N Road.
Three firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
The 53-year-old Davis was released from Iroquois County Jail after paying the required bond.
