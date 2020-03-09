KANKAKEE — A Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officer is recovering from an injury sustained during a foot pursuit of a suspect.
KAMEG Director Chris Koerner said officers were in the area of North Fifth Avenue and Stone Street at 12:30 p.m. Friday when they spotted Cornell B. Mobley, 38, of Kankakee, walking in the 300 block of North Fifth Avenue. Mobley was wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of parole violation.
A KAMEG officer fell during a foot pursuit, injuring a knee. He was treated at a local hospital. No shots were fired during the pursuit, Koerner said.
On Wednesday, officers had executed a search warrant at Mobley’s unoccupied property on the 800 block of East Locust Street. They seized 30.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of suspected ecstasy and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.
Mobley has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
