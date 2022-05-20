KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Tanairi Cintora, 31, Kankakee, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis (between 500 and 2,000 grams), unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID card, according to a news release.
On Monday at approximately 12:35 p.m., KAMEG agents executed a search warrant in the 300 block of West Williams Street in Kankakee, the release said.
The search was in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the release.
The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, three rifles, and hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, KAMEG said.
Also seized was approximately 26 grams of cocaine, approximately 75 suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 120 Alprazolam pills, 27 LSD stamps, approximately 170 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 1,500 grams of cannabis, over 40,000 grams of THC infused products, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
KAMEG reminds the public to call them at (815) 933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.
KAMEG is comprised of personnel from the Bourbonnais and Kankakee Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
