...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
KANKAKEE — Antonio J. Paige, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) agents following execution of a search warrant at this residence in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street in Kankakee.
The arrest of Paige was made in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Illinois State Police said in a news release.
The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 17 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash, ISP said.
Paige, who is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, has been initially charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance between 15 and 100 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm by a gang member, according to ISP.
KAMEG agents were assisted by the Illinois State Police SWAT and the Bradley Police Department, ISP said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.