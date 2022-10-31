Antonio J. Paige photo

Antonio J. Paige

 Illinois State Police

KANKAKEE — Antonio J. Paige, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) agents following execution of a search warrant at this residence in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street in Kankakee.

The arrest of Paige was made in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 17 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash, ISP said.

