Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Kankakee men and the seizure of drugs, according to the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
On Nov. 14, KAMEG arrested Anthony Bender, 20, of Kankakee, on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (30-500 grams).
Darius K. Samuels, 25, of Kankakee, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.
According to Illinois State Police, at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14, KAMEG agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. As the vehicle stopped, several of the occupants ran. Bender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
A 9mm firearm was recovered from the scene. During a search of the vehicle, according to police, agents seized 191.3 grams of suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
Because of his parole status, a parole violation warrant was issued from the Illinois Department of Corrections for Bender. KAMEG was assisted by the Illinois State Police, District 21.
