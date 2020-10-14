KANKAKEE — A 16-year-old male juvenile accused of shooting another juvenile on Sunday is being charged as an adult in Kankakee County.
The teen was charged with felony aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. A judge set his bond at $200,000.
In 2014 Illinois raised the age for juvenile jurisdiction for most felonies to 17. However, violent offenses such as murder, sexual offenses and aggravated discharge of a firearm can result in an automatic transfer from juvenile to adult court for a defendant 16 or older.
The victim was shot in the lower body and was transferred to a hospital in Cook County.
According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, the victim was shot as he ran from the defendant during a transaction for cannabis.
According to police, officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue. They located the victim with a gunshot wound in a nearby alley.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers located the suspected shooter in the 600 block of South Evergreen Avenue. After a foot chase, he was taken into custody.
With the help of an Illinois State Police K-9 unit, the suspect’s path was checked and a handgun was recovered, according to police.
