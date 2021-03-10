By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 14-year-old male Monday who now is facing weapons charges.
According to police, at about 4:35 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus in the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee.
As the vehicle stopped, according to police, a male exited a rear passenger door and ran. Police said he appeared to be holding an unknown object in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.
Pursuing officers say he attempted to hide behind a parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Greenwood Avenue and was seen throwing an item. It was later found to be a handgun with a defaced serial number under the parked car, according to police.
