Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury on Monday found Tyler J. Nagel guilty of aggravated arson and aggravated stalking for setting fire to a home near Manteno on July 4, 2018.
Nagel, 25, was also found guilty of violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property.
The aggravated arson charge is a Class X felony. Nagel is facing a mandatory prison sentence between six and 30 years. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Nagel was accused of setting fire to a deck at the home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents, who were inside at the time.
According to a police report, the woman’s mother was awake and watching TV when she heard a window break at 12:30 a.m.
She found a log had been thrown through the window. She looked outside and saw flames 15-feet high. She told investigators she saw Nagel standing in the yard. He then took off running.
With the help of a Manteno police officer, she was able to get her husband out of the house, which is located in the 2200 block of East Watson Avenue.
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives dog detected an accelerant was used to start the fire.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Brenda Claudio and Carol Costello prosecuted the case. Nagel was represented by Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic and Assistant Public Defender Rebecca Souligne.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott presided over the trial, which began last week.
