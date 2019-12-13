KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found Latin King gang member James Atwood not guilty Friday of attempted first-degree murder and three related weapons charges stemming from a January 2015 drive-by shooting in Kankakee.
“I can’t even describe it,” Atwood said as he was led out of Judge Clark Erickson’s courtroom.
The 33-year-old Atwood will remain in custody as he is serving a sentence on unrelated federal gun charges.
“The jury did the right thing,” said Atwood’s attorney, public defender Larry Beaumont. “They held the state to the standard that they had to prove [Atwood] was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
After they had gone to deliberations, jurors asked for and were granted the transcript from an undercover videotape made eight days after the Jan. 14, 2015, shooting where Atwood and another member of the Latin Kings talked about a shooting.
Prosecutors played 70 seconds of the hour-long video during the trial, arguing it implicated Atwood as the gunman in the shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of East Duane Boulevard.
A van and a house were hit by gunfire.
There were two children playing in a room where two bullets hit the wall.
The targeted house was where members of the rival Harrison Gents gang frequented.
The video was made possible because the other gang member in the conversation, then a high-ranking official in the Latin Kings, is now working as an informant for federal agents.
Because he is a police informant, his name is not being released.
It was part of a Kankakee Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force investigation related to gun violence and drugs in the Kankakee area.
The task force includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
A second former Latin King member testified that Atwood was the shooter. He testified he was in the van the night of the shooting. His charges in the case were dropped for cooperating.
A third Latin King member who is accused of being the driver of the van, Jovan J. Saulsberry, is awaiting trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
His next court date is Dec. 20.
“We respect the jury’s verdict, and thank them for their service,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “I can’t comment further because as of now, Saulberry’s case remains pending.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!