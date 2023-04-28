KANKAKEE — A judge’s review of the medical records of Xandria Harris will determine if her attorneys can have an expert witness use them before interviewing Harris.
Harris, 27, of Bradley, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.
Last week, one of Harris’ attorneys, Gloria Smith, explained to Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe they were waiting on a paper copy of those records.
Thursday’s court date was to update all sides about where the records were.
Smith said they were able to have the records copied on two CDs, which were being mailed to Smith and attorney Cierra Norris, who also represents Harris.
Rowe suggested, and Bradshaw-Elliott agreed, Harris’ attorneys get the records to Bradshaw-Elliott five days after they receive them.
Bradshaw-Elliott will review the records to see whether or not Harris' attorneys can use the records in her defense.
Harris’ attorneys hired an expert witness to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with these crimes.
Bradshaw-Elliott set a court date of May 19 to announce her decision.
Harris and the 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
