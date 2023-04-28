KANKAKEE — A judge’s review of the medical records of Xandria Harris will determine if her attorneys can have an expert witness use them before interviewing Harris.

Harris, 27, of Bradley, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

Last week, one of Harris’ attorneys, Gloria Smith, explained to Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe they were waiting on a paper copy of those records.

