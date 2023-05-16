WATSEKA — Arthur Jensen, of Sheldon, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for the murder of 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn in 2019, according to a release from the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bunn was a student at Milford High School who lived in Sheldon with her family.

The 53-year-old Jensen was accused of killing Bunn in his home on Aug. 5, 2019. An Iroquois County jury found Jensen guilty of two counts of first degree murder in March.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

