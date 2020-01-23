KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery to a juvenile family member in Kankakee County Court on Wednesday.
Dana L. Boyd, 46, agreed during his trial last year to plead guilty but mentally ill. The Class X felony is a mandatory sentence of between six and 30 years. Boyd must serve 85 percent (12 years, 9 months) per state sentencing guidelines. Boyd also gets credit for time served since his arrest on Feb. 8, 2016.
After he is released, Boyd must register as a youth violent offender for 10 years and he will be on parole for three years.
On Feb. 8, 2016, Boyd was charged with hitting a 5-year-old family member with a belt and making her take a scalding hot shower as discipline for an incident. Another family member had left the victim and her two brothers with Boyd.
The girl suffered severe burns on her arms and shoulders. Boyd put ointment and alcohol on the burns before he bandaged them with thin tissue and electrical tape, according to court documents.
Kankakee police were called after the girl was taken to a local hospital by another relative.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Brenda Claudio asked that Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott sentence Boyd to 20 years, and Public Defender Patrick O’Brien argued for six.
Boyd addressed the judge and said he was sorry for what had happened and that it made him sick when he saw pictures of the child’s burns.
“I am not a monster,” he said.
Boyd said he was not on his medications for his mental illness at the time of the incident.
Before making her decision, Elliott said it was a “heinous crime.”
“Shame on the person who left these children with the defendant,” Bradshaw-Elliott said. “He wouldn’t know how to take care of them. Whoever left them [with him] put the children in danger.”
