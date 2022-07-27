KANKAKEE — A St. Anne woman was resentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for a fatal DUI crash in western Kankakee County which killed one teen and seriously injured his older brother.

Carmella S. Larson, 39, of St. Anne, was being resentenced on the 2019 conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the May 2016 death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison, of Reddick. Larson was originally sentenced to six years.

Circuit Judge Michael Sabol announced his decision Tuesday.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you