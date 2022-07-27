KANKAKEE — A St. Anne woman was resentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for a fatal DUI crash in western Kankakee County which killed one teen and seriously injured his older brother.
Carmella S. Larson, 39, of St. Anne, was being resentenced on the 2019 conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the May 2016 death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison, of Reddick. Larson was originally sentenced to six years.
Circuit Judge Michael Sabol announced his decision Tuesday.
Kameron was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother, Kyuss, when they were struck on the passenger side by Larson’s vehicle.
Larson appealed her sentencing, not the conviction. She argued now-retired Kankakee County Associate Judge Ronald J. Gerts erred during her sentencing hearing.
In January, the Illinois 3rd District Appellate Court agreed and ruled Larson should be resentenced.
“Your actions that night led to a tragic accident,” Sabol addressed Larson before announcing his decision.
“You chose to spend the day drinking. You knew or should have known what could happen.”
The sentencing options ranged from probation to 14 years.
Larson has served approximately three years of her sentence. She must serve 85 percent of the sentence, per state statute.
Larson’s public defenders, Emile Capriotti and Jena Jones, argued for time served or probation and home confinement.
Capriotti made a motion to appeal Sabol’s decision to the Illinois Third District Appellate Court.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson asked Sabol to sentence Larson to the maximum 14 years.
THE APPEAL
Larson raised three arguments in her appeal seeking the resentencing.
First, the trial court erred in considering Kameron’s death as an addition to the aggravated DUI charge, as that charge applies to when someone is injured and/or killed. The appellate court ruled that the judge erred in taking his death into consideration during her sentencing.
The court said in its ruling that the judge’s additional consideration of the death lead to a greater sentence.
Second, the appeal ruling further stated that 11 of the 16 presented victim impact statements were invalid as they were not from immediate family members of the deceased.
Lastly, the ruling said the court imposed a greater than allowed parole term. Larson was originally sentenced to three years parole although the maximum allowed is two years.
THE CRASH
According to investigators, Larson and her then boyfriend, Nathan Lockhart, had been drinking throughout the day on May 15, 2016, and were headed back to St. Anne after visiting friends in East Brooklyn, located in Grundy County.
Larson was southbound on N19000W Road, and Kyuss and Kameron were westbound on Illinois Route 17. Kyuss had the right of way.
It was discovered after the accident that the stop sign on N19000W Road had been previously knocked down. It was found by investigators in a nearby ditch. According to the state’s rules of the road, even if there is not a stop sign at a T intersection, the driver on the road ending at the intersection must stop. In this instance, that was Larson.
