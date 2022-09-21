...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County Circuit Court judge ruled there was no conflict of interest in attorneys from the same law firm representing Miguel Andrade separately in a civil lawsuit and in his second-degree murder trial.
Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse on Aug. 26, 2021 when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police. Victor and Hernandez both died in the fight. Miguel Andrade is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hernandez.
Andre Glass, of Kankakee, was with the two Andrades. He was seriously wounded, according to police.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott made her decision Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re talking apples and oranges. There is no conflict,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
Special prosecutors Dave Neal and William Elward of the Illinois attorney general’s office argued earlier this month that there was a conflict with Cierra Norris’ firm representing Andrade in both a criminal case and civil matter.
Norris is representing Andrade in the criminal trial. Her associate, Evan Finneke, is the attorney in the wrongful death lawsuit in which Andrade is a plaintiff.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed earlier this month in regard to the Aug. 26, 2021, shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kankakee, members of its police department, the Kankakee County sheriff and officers of the department.
The lawsuit argues that the defendants were “willful and wanton through a course of actions or omissions which showed an indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.”
The lawsuit was filed by Finneke. The lawsuit alleges Victor Andrade notified law enforcement of a specified threat to occur when he was expected in court and the defendants failed to add protection or prevent the shooting.
Miguel Andrade, Marcella Andrade, Victor Andrade’s mother, and Arianna Glass, a relative of Andre Glass, are listed as the plaintiffs.
Glass was shot and killed on July 15 while sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Birch Street in Kankakee, police said. No arrests have been made.
In the shooting just outside the Kankakee County Courthouse, Victor was slain while Glass sustained serious injuries. Miguel was able to get to their vehicle and retrieve a weapon, according to police. He shot and killed Hernandez as the two exchanged gunfire near the Kankakee County Jail on East Station Street, police said.
This lawsuit asks the court to award each plaintiff “in excess of $50,000, and in such additional amounts as the jury and the court shall deem just and appropriate.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
