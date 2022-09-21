Miguel Andrade

Miguel Andrade in custody

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County Circuit Court judge ruled there was no conflict of interest in attorneys from the same law firm representing Miguel Andrade separately in a civil lawsuit and in his second-degree murder trial.

Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse on Aug. 26, 2021 when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police. Victor and Hernandez both died in the fight. Miguel Andrade is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hernandez.

Andre Glass, of Kankakee, was with the two Andrades. He was seriously wounded, according to police.

