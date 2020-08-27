KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge denied a motion by Marquita R. Mack to withdraw her guilty plea and vacate the judgment for a 2019 hit-and-run accident in which she struck and killed Donnie Ireland.
Judge Thomas Cunnington made his decision on Wednesday.
Mack, of Bradley, agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. She was sentenced to five years in state prison and two years probation for leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.
Under state guidelines, Mack must serve 50 percent of the five-year sentence and will get credit for time she already has served.
Mack, 27, was charged with hitting and killing the 51-year-old Ireland as he attempted to cross the four-lane East Court Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 17, 2019. Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ireland was found on the road by a second motorist who allegedly struck Ireland.
Mack’s attorney, John Ridge, filed a motion to appeal.
Assistant state’s attorneys Val Gunderson, David Bickel and Erica Parsons prosecuted the case.
— Jeff Bonty
