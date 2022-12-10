Court 2

KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property in 2020 — was back in Kankakee County Circuit Court Thursday.

Irene Guzman, through her attorney, Eric Davis, was asking Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson to vacate his November 2020 decision that ruled her property located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. was a nuisance property.

Dickenson denied the motion.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you