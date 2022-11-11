KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott denied a motion to limit the number of police officers allowed in the courtroom during the trial of Xandria Harris.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, also asked that officers attending not be dressed in uniforms.

