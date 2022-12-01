Richard Jacklin

KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin’s motion for a new trial was denied by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott on Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017.

Jacklin had been charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

