BRADLEY — A Kankakee County judge denied bail Friday to Anthony E. Gulley, who is accused of killing Randel Robinson in January.
The 37-year-old Gulley, of Kankakee, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of dismembering a body, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe also filed a motion seeking a sentence of life in prison because of the brutal attack.
Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted the motion. Gulley will be in court June 6 for his arraignment.
Gulley was arrested Thursday by Bradley detectives.
Gulley is represented by Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic. Gulley has three other open cases and was out on bond, according to Rowe.
Rowe said the preliminary cause of death according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was multiple blunt sharp force and chopping injuries, multiple arrow wounds, multiple skull fractures and multiple skeletal fractures.
According to court documents, the 47-year-old Robinson was killed Jan. 27 inside Gulley’s residence in Kankakee.
Rowe said during Gulley’s bond hearing Friday that Robinson’s daughter reported him missing March 1. She had been unable to make contact with him since Feb. 13.
Bradley detectives talked to a witness who said Gulley told this witness he was upset with Robinson.
When the witness asked where Robinson was, Gulley told them he was at home in a deep, deep sleep, Rowe said.
The witness said Gulley made statements admitting to “whooping” Robinson, Rowe said.
The witness told detectives they observed Gulley’s hands to be swollen and appeared to be twice the size than normal, according to Rowe.
On Jan. 31, a witness said they were with Gulley, and they went to his home, where the witness observed Robinson lying on the floor on his side and blood on the rug.
Rowe said a witness admitted to assisting Gulley in cleaning up evidence of the homicide at Gulley’s home.
The witness said Robinson’s body was wrapped up in a rug and placed onto a trailer with other items from Gulley’s home. The witness went on to say the trailer was moved to Acme Auto Parts Inc., which is located in the village of Bradley, Rowe said.
On Thursday, Bradley detectives located the trailer and Robinson’s body, which was missing a hand and a foot that apparently had been chopped off, Rowe said.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Gulley’s home and located within a locked safe 13 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and less than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Also recovered was an unloaded 9mm firearm and a crossbow and arrows.
When interviewed by Bradley police, Gulley admitted receiving information about something Robinson had done. Gulley also admitted the trailer used to move Robinson’s body was his. Gulley admitted to driving the trailer to Acme.
Rowe said Gulley told detectives that if he did kill Robinson, he didn’t remember doing it.
Robinson’s death is the fourth homicide recorded in Kankakee County this year.
