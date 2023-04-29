Anthony Gulley photo

Anthony Gulley

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

BRADLEY — A Kankakee County judge denied bail Friday to Anthony E. Gulley, who is accused of killing Randel Robinson in January.

The 37-year-old Gulley, of Kankakee, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of dismembering a body, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe also filed a motion seeking a sentence of life in prison because of the brutal attack.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

