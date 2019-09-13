KANKAKEE — Two Jerome Combs Detention Center inmates were arrested after damaging their cell on Wednesday.
Demarlo R. Crawford, 21, and Derrick Clayton, 50, were each charged with criminal damage to government property.
A judge set each man’s bond at $25,000.
According to a prosecutor, corrections officers found debris in the cell at 4 p.m.
Items were put in the toilet to make it overflow. Crawford is accused of ripping the toilet off the wall.
Clayton is accused of breaking the windows with a stool.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said the damage is estimated at more than $1,000.
Clayton is in custody on a weapons charge and filing a false police report in April of this year.
Crawford is a federal prisoner being housed at the jail.
The county has an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to rent cell space.
