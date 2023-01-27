Richard Jacklin photo

KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Kankakee County court Thursday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017.

The sentence came at the conclusion of the 71-year-old Jacklin’s sentencing hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

According to Illinois sentencing guidelines, Jacklin must serve 85% of the sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will serve three years to life on parole. Jacklin must register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

