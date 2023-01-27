...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35
kt and significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to
midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Kankakee County court Thursday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017.
The sentence came at the conclusion of the 71-year-old Jacklin’s sentencing hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.
According to Illinois sentencing guidelines, Jacklin must serve 85% of the sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will serve three years to life on parole. Jacklin must register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.
Jacklin was facing a prison sentence of between six and 30 years.
Jacklin was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct during his jury trial in September 2022.
Bradshaw-Elliott went over the facts of the case before rendering her decision near the end of the approximately 90-minute hearing.
She talked about how during the trial a Shapiro employee testified they walked into a room and saw Jacklin performing oral sex on the victim.
“We learned that after he walked out of the room, the defendant said, ‘I’m in trouble, aren’t I?’” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
“He knew exactly what he was doing," she said. "Richard Jacklin took advantage of the victim that day.”
Asked by Bradshaw-Elliott if he wanted to make a statement, Jacklin said yes.
“I am sorry for the incident for what it caused the church and all people of faith,” Jacklin said.
Jacklin’s defense was that the victim forced him to perform oral sex.
Court records indicate the victim has an IQ of 47, has been a resident at Shapiro since 2010 and suffers from partial paralysis.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued Jacklin should receive a 20-year sentence.
“The defendant is not the victim. He knew full well what he was doing,” Rowe said.
Jacklin’s attorney, Marc Ellis, argued his client being sentenced to the minimum, six years.
“This isn’t about blaming the victim. This is about my client’s health and state of mind,” Ellis said.
Ellis is appealing the case to the Illinois appellate court.
Formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and a longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, Jacklin was a contracted employee of Shapiro when the assault took place on Oct. 31, 2017.
ORDAINED IN 1984
Jacklin, who was ordained June 2, 1984, had been assigned to Sacred Heart since 2005, according to the Diocese of Joliet.
Previously, Jacklin was assigned as resident at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee from 1996-2005.
While associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary Catholic in Naperville in December 1986, Jacklin was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle as he crossed a road at night, according to a story published in the Chicago Tribune on Sept. 28, 1988.
He was in a coma for two weeks.
Jacklin returned to St. Margaret Mary in the summer of 1987.
CIVIL LAWSUIT
The alleged abuse is also the basis of a civil lawsuit, which accuses the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet and former Bishop Daniel Conlon of knowing sexual abuse was occurring. Jacklin was also named as a defendant in the suit.
The suit was filed by Chicago-based Cavanagh Law Group in October 2019, two years after Jacklin was arrested.
Conlon, who was appointed bishop in May 2011, resigned as bishop for health reasons in May 2020.
The Cavanagh Law Group represents the victim’s state guardian. The suit seeks $150,000 in damages plus court costs.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
