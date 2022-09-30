Richard Jacklin

KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017 in Kankakee County court Friday.

Jurors deliberated for one hour and found Jacklin guilty of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Jacklin faces a prison sentence ranging from 12 to 50 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

