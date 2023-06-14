Jeremy Johns photo

Jeremy Johns

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

GRANT PARK — Police arrested a Monee man Monday on charges of assaulting an Illinois State Police K-9 named Gaja.

Taken into custody was 31-year-old Jeremy R. Johns, of Monee, according to an ISP Troop 5 report.

Johns was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of harassing a guide/support dog and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

