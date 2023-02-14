A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Police, working with local law enforcement and community partners, continued in 2022 to decrease the supply of illegal opioids and other drugs.
In 2022, the nine ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and 13 drug task forces across the state seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs and arrested 1,942 individuals, according to an ISP news release.
The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group made 75 arrests and seized 25 guns and 20 pounds of drugs in 2022, the release said.
“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in the release. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”
ISP has said its MEGs and drug task forces are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement, prevention, and treatment strategies. MEGs and task forces represent a collaborative effort among state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate gang activity.
“ISP is building stronger and safer communities by focusing on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals who leave a wake of devastation,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “We are doing so by building relationships with the community.”
According to the release, the nine MEGs and 13 drug task forces across Illinois work with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Analysts, as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other agencies to reduce crime through intelligence-led policing, which focuses enforcement efforts on felony-level drug distribution and trafficking.
The nine MEGs cover 20 counties and are overseen by a policy board composed of ISP officers, elected officials and chief law enforcement officers or their designees. The 13 drug task forces cover 50 counties, the release said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.