SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Police, working with local law enforcement and community partners, continued in 2022 to decrease the supply of illegal opioids and other drugs.

In 2022, the nine ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and 13 drug task forces across the state seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs and arrested 1,942 individuals, according to an ISP news release.

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group made 75 arrests and seized 25 guns and 20 pounds of drugs in 2022, the release said.

