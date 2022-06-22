ASHKUM — Large groups of motorists driving recklessly in Kankakee and Iroquois counties have not gone unnoticed by Illinois State Police and local law enforcement here.
There is a growing trend involving these groups whose participants are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public, ISP said in a Tuesday news release.
Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots, ISP said.
ISP said it, along with local agencies, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
At 10:29 p.m. Sunday, an ISP trooper responded to a report of a group of motorists driving recklessly through Iroquois County and ending at a local area high school parking lot.
Upon arrival at the parking lot, a trooper witnessed a vehicle squealing tires and driving recklessly. The trooper approached the vehicle, activated the emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop, according to ISP.
The vehicle stopped and ISP subsequently arrested the driver, 23-year-old Tyler Lynch, of Monee, for reckless driving, squealing or screeching of tires, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal damage to property greater than $500 and unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, ISP said.
Lynch was transported to the Iroquois County jail for processing, according to ISP.
ISP District 21 in Ashkum and other local law enforcement will continue to arrest any future violators and ensure public safety, ISP said.
“Illinois statute defines reckless driving as the willful or wanton disregard for the safety of a person’s life or property. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they observe any reckless driving,” ISP said.
NO TRESPASSING
On Friday, Bradley police said on their Facebook page that because of complaints about local “car clubs” hanging around Northfield Square Mall, the former Golden Corral Restaurant by Meijer and several other locations, there have been “No Trespassing” signs posted, and violators will be prosecuted.
“Drag racing, squealing tires, lighting the pavement on fire and other reckless driving complaints are not only illegal and unsafe to our community but will not be tolerated,” the post said.
“Please call the Bradley Police or your local law enforcement agency if there are any of the above issues so we can take enforcement action.”
DOING ‘DONUTS’
Last Wednesday, Kankakee police arrested Payton Grass, 22, of Kankakee, after a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue.
According to a police report, at 10:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near Meadowview Theatre for cars driving recklessly.
As officers approached, they observed several cars doing “donuts” and “drifting,” police said.
When they arrived on scene, a small red vehicle operated by Grass fled the area toward Entrance Avenue.
A short time later, Grass’ vehicle sideswiped a vehicle in the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue.
The impact forced the struck vehicle into several other vehicles, one of which flipped on its side, police said.
Grass’ vehicle ended up in a yard in the block, according to police.
